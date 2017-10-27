Dontrelle Inman hasn’t practiced with Bears yet, wants to play Sunday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Dontrelle Inman had a busy day with his new team on Thursday as he arrived at Bears headquarters at 6 a.m. for a round of medical tests for the physical the team needed in order to sign off on the trade that sent Inman to Chicago from the Chargers.

Inman didn’t have enough time to take part in practice, which means he’ll get on the field with the team for the first time on Friday. That won’t be a lot of time to get used to the offense, but Inman thinks it will be enough to allow him to play on Sunday.

“That’s up to Coach, that’s up to [general manager Ryan Pace],” Inman said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “I’m ready. But it’s totally up to them. If I’m ready and they think I’m ready, then I’ll be out there.”

Inman said his first trip through the playbook found “a whole bunch of concepts I’ve been in before” and that’s helped him believe he can make an immediate impact for the Bears. With a bye coming after Sunday’s game in New Orleans, the Bears might opt for Inman spending more time in the offense before throwing him into a game but it doesn’t appear anything’s been ruled out at this point.