Doug Pederson joins PFT Live on Friday morning

Getty Images

Attention, those of you who are simply reading PFT this fine Friday morning. You also should be listening to and/or watching PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio and/or NBCSN.

If you move quickly, you’ll hear and/or see an interview with Eagles coach Doug Pederson.

The Eagles, if you haven’t heard, are 6-1 and the best team in football. They face one of the worst teams in football on Sunday, the 0-7 49ers.

How will the Eagles guard against a letdown? We’ll ask Coach Pederson that, along with many other things.