E.J. Gaines out for Bills on Sunday

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper is coming off his best game of the season and he’ll try to follow it up against a Bills defense that will be missing a starting cornerback.

E.J. Gaines hurt his hamstring during last Sunday’s victory over the Buccaneers and coach Sean McDermott said on Friday that Gaines will not be able to play against Oakland this weekend.

Shareece Wright will move into the starting lineup in Gaines’ place and that leaves the team short on depth. Tre'Davious White and Leonard Johnson will be playing alongside Wright, which means Lafayette Pitts, claimed off waivers this week, is the lone backup in the event the team suffers another injury during Sunday’s game.

The Bills may also be without safety Jordan Poyer in the back end of the defense. Poyer hurt his knee on the last play of last week’s game and hasn’t practiced this week, although McDermott maintains he’s day-to-day when it comes to returning this weekend.