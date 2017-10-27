Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills will get a chance to catch up with EJ Manuel this weekend.

Thursday night was a frustrating one for the Dolphins.

Patriots RB Rex Burkhead is happy to be back in action.

With Joe Girardi out as Yankees manager, Jets coach Todd Bowles has the second-longest tenure of any New York City-area head coach.

WR Jeremy Maclin made an impact in his return to the Ravens lineup.

The Bengals defense hasn’t recovered a fumble in 17 games.

Browns coach Hue Jackson has a believer in Mike Zimmer.

Ben Roethlisberger won’t be running many quarterback sneaks with the Steelers.

WR DeAndre Hopkins has moved into a leadership role with the Texans.

Colts K Adam Vinatieri is moving closer to the all-time scoring lead in the NFL.

A look at how LB Telvin Smith‘s contract impacts other decisions for the Jaguars.

The top plays of the Titans season thus far.

The Broncos have to keep the Chiefs from hitting big plays.

Extra time between games may be helping the Chiefs get healthy for Monday night.

Can the Chargers pass rush get to Tom Brady?

The Raiders are looking for their first interception of the season.

Will the Cowboys bring QB Kellen Moore back to the practice squad?

Injuries and losing have taken a toll on Giants DE Olivier Vernon this season.

Eagles TE Brent Celek will play on the same field as his brother this weekend.

Wide receivers haven’t played a big role for the Redskins.

Bears special teams coach Jeff Rodgers played with Drew Brees in high school.

WR Golden Tate is trying to get in the Lions lineup despite a shoulder injury.

The Packers like how CB Damarious Randall has responded to a sideline argument with coach Mike McCarthy.

Playing in London puts Vikings DT Tom Johnson close to where he used to play in NFL Europe.

DT Ahtyba Rubin is looking to contribute to the Falcons defense.

Is Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey‘s breakout game coming?

Saints coach Sean Payton is excited about Carl Nicks and Jonathan Vilma joining the team’s Hall of Fame.

The Buccaneers have an up-and-coming tight end duo.

LB Matt Longacre is off to a good start for the Rams.

T Joe Staley is in no hurry to leave the 49ers.

Assessing WR Paul Richardson‘s long-term future with the Seahawks.