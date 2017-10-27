Golden Tate questionable, Kenny Golladay out again for Lions

Getty Images

It looked like Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay would return to the lineup this week after taking part in practice upon the team’s return to work following their bye.

Golladay’s not over his hamstring injury, however. He wound up back on the sideline for the final two days of the week and was officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers on Friday.

The rookie made a splashy debut with two touchdown catches in the season opener, but this will be his fourth straight game out of the lineup without much sign that things are trending in the right direction.

It remains to be seen if Golden Tate will be joining Golladay in street clothes on Sunday. Tate was a limited participant in practice all week as he deals with a shoulder injury and said that he’s unsure if he’ll get the green light to play, which is why he’s listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.