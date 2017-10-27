Graham Gano not practicing for Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers may be on the verge of creating one of the weekend’s richest storylines.

Via Bill Voth of the team’s official website, kicker Graham Gano did not practice Friday. He was a late add to the injury report with a knee problem last week, but kicked in Chicago.

But the Panthers were concerned enough they brought in a bunch of kickers for workouts this week, and signed Roberto Aguayo to the practice squad.

Did we mention they play at Tampa Bay this week?

If Gano’s unable to go and they have to promote Aguayo, they’ll be taking him back to a place where they started booing him in training camp, not long after the Bucs tried to go outside the box and used a second-round pick on him.

The one time Agauyo did come through in the clutch for the Buccaneers last year was against the Panthers in Charlotte, hitting a game-winning field goal. Putting him on the field in Raymond James Stadium with a chance to stick it to the team that abandoned him would be rife with psychological drama.

Then again, Gano could still recover, and ruin all the fun.