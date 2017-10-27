Hue Jackson issues warning to Browns before giving them night out

AP

Hue Jackson let the Browns out on the town Friday night in London but not before issuing a strict set of rules and a stern warning.

“We will drive them (and) we will bring them back,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “They will all come back at a prescribed time. Some can come earlier, but they can’t come late. And they will be here in their rooms doing the right things. I have a phone. I get text messages, and I can get calls. Don’t make a mistake.”

In the past two weeks, Jackson sent two players home from Houston after they missed curfew and had to deal with rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer getting videotaped at a Cleveland bar early Saturday morning before the Titans game. Kenny Britt and Corey Coleman, the two players sent home early from Houston, took a luxury car for two-hour commute into London, while Kizer was among those who stayed in at the Penny Hill Park resort and spa.

“I think when they come this far, they should have an opportunity to do that,” Jackson said. “But we’re going to do it smartly and guys will handle themselves the right way, and we’ll get ready to play a football game.”

The Browns, who arrived in London on Friday morning, will not get an opportunity to sight see Saturday.