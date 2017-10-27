John Harbaugh chooses his words carefully on Kiko Alonso

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was furious about Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso‘s hit on Joe Flacco on Thursday night, exchanging words with Alonso on the field and yelling at the officials about it as well. But after the game, Harbaugh had calmed down enough to choose his words carefully.

Asked about Alonso after the game, Harbaugh said, “I’m not going to comment on that. It was penalized correctly, I would say.”

Harbaugh was then asked if Alonso should have been ejected.

“That’s not for me to say,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a fair question. Put it that way.”

Alonso wasn’t ejected, but there’s a good chance he’ll be suspended. Harbaugh knows there’s nothing he can do about it now, so he’s going to avoid talking about it.