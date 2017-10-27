John Lynch not a fan of 49ers survey about importance of winning

If 49ers owner Jed York made some fans angry by asking them if it was important to win, he might also have some problems in his football operation.

As part of a larger survey, the team asked fans: “How important is winning to your stadium experience?

First-year General Manager John Lynch, during an appearance on KNBR, did not seem pleased.

“Someone brought that to my attention and that’s not something I want reflected in this organization,” Lynch said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “There’s different aspects of an organization. I can promise you this: It didn’t come from my desk. . . .

“There’s a lot of layers to this organization. I don’t know where that came from. I’m not a big believer in surveys myself. I think you put out good work and people come. And you build it and people come. Yes, winning is everything to us. It’s everything to me. And I’ll just leave it at that.”

The 49ers are 0-7 and haven’t won a home game in more than a year. They’re 7-32 since running off former coach Jim Harbaugh, which did nothing for the impression that football wasn’t the top priority.

They gave Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan six-year contracts to help with what should be a long rebuild.

