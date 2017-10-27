John Ross off injury report, should play Sunday

Getty Images

The Bengals haven’t gotten a lot from wide receiver John Ross during his rookie season, but that could start to change this Sunday against the Colts.

Ross made his debut in Week Two after missing the opener with a knee injury that he aggravated shortly after losing a fumble on his first NFL touch. Ross has not played in the last four games as a result of the injury, but it looks like this will be the week he returns to action.

Ross did not get an injury designation on Cincinnati’s final injury report of the week and has been practicing for the last two weeks.

“It’s been good for him,” Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said, via the Dayton Daily News. “I think his confidence level is way better than it was. Because he’s been out here with us and the rigors and ups and downs of practice. He’s knocked down. He’s gotten up. Every time he goes on the ground, no one had to ooh and ahh. He actually gets knocked down and gets back at up. That’s a good thing.”

The Bengals have ruled out Tyler Boyd and Cory Core, so there should be plenty of work available for Ross on Sunday as he tries to find his place in the NFL after a long delay.