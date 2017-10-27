Josh Norman cleared to return, Mason Foster having shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Josh Norman couldn’t come up with a reason why he would miss Sunday’s game against the Cowboys and doctors agree with that assessment.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said on Friday that Norman has been cleared to return by doctors after missing the last two games with a rib injury. Gruden stopped short of saying that Norman will be in the lineup against Dallas and cited the possibility of a setback after Friday’s practice, but it seems more likely than not that Norman will be lining up on defense come Sunday.

Linebacker Mason Foster won’t be joining him. Gruden said that Foster will have surgery for a torn labrum in his shoulder after trying to play through it for the last few weeks. Foster will likely head to injured reserve, leaving Will Compton and Martrell Speight as options to play on the inside along with Zach Brown.

Gruden also said that center Spencer Long and tackle Ty Nsekhe have also been ruled out for the game against the Cowboys. Several other Redskins linemen have been dealing with injuries this week, so there may be other absences once the 46-man roster is set on Sunday.