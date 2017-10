Getty Images

The NFL fined Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright $9,115 for a facemask in Sunday’s game against the Giants.

In the first quarter, Wright tackled Giants running back Orleans Darkwa but grabbed his facemask and twisted Darkwa’s head in the process. It drew a 15-yard penalty.

The Giants, though, ended up punting.

Wright made a game-high 11 tackles in the Seahawks’ 24-7 victory.