Getty Images

The NFL fined Giants linebacker Keenan Robinson $18,231 for a roughing the passer penalty in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.

In the first quarter, Robinson hit Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who threw incomplete, drawing a flag. The half-the-distance-to-the-goal penalty cost the Giants 5 yards, putting the Seahawks at the New York 5. But the Giants stopped Seattle on downs.

Robinson had a team-high nine tackles.

The Seahawks won 24-7.