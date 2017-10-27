Kentrell Brice fined $18,231 for horse collar tackle

Getty Images

Packers safety Kentrell Brice was fined $18,231 for a horse collar tackle in last week’s loss to the Saints.

Brice brought down Saints running back Mark Ingram from behind on a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter. Officials penalized Brice 14 yards — half the distance to the goal — moving the ball to the Green Bay 13. Six plays later, the Saints scored to take a 26-17 lead.

Brice made seven tackles in the game.

Saints linebacker A.J. Klein was not fined, though he drew a horse collar penalty on a second-quarter tackle of receiver Randall Cobb.