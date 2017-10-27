Kiko Alonso: “No way” he could have avoided hit on Joe Flacco

Getty Images

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso doesn’t think the hit was avoidable.

Alonso’s thunderous blow to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco on a second quarter scramble knocked Flacco out of the game with a concussion. Flacco tried to slide to the ground and Alonso hit Flacco in the head, which left Flacco with a concussion and a lacerated ear that required stitches.

Alonso doesn’t think he could have avoided the contact due to the timing of Flacco’s slide.

“No. I mean no way,” Alonso said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “That’s the target. When a guy slides the target is very small. I just think it was like a second late, which is why I hit him to be honest with you.

“At first I was anticipating him (sliding) and thought he was going to slide and then it got to the point where I was like ‘I got to hit him’ cause he slid too late. It was bang, bang (play).

“He got to the point where maybe if he slid a second sooner… I was anticipating he was going to slide and I was going to not hit him but I think it was like a second late which is why I hit him.”

Flacco was ruled out shortly after the collision and will need to pass through concussion protocol in order to return to the field for the Ravens. He was an extra few days to be cleared before the team’s next game against the Tennessee Titans next Sunday.

Alonso could face a fine or possible suspension for the collision. Whether he could have avoided it or not, the NFL puts the onus on the defensive player to avoid the collision in those situations.

Alonso said he’s not sure what to expect from the league regarding discipline for the play.

“That’s out of my hands,” he said. “Like I said, it’s a bang, bang play and I hope he’s all right. I truly do.”