Lions president thinks anthem backlash may be overstated

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has taken a harder line on protests during the national anthem than other owners, because he thinks they’re hurting the NFL.

Other’s aren’t sure what the actual damage is, or whether the outcry is just noise.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lions team president Rod Wood said the team has lost no sponsors because of the fact some players have kneeled (though they’re all standing now).

“We’ve heard from a few [sponsors], and it varies depending on the kind of business that each company might be in,” Wood said. “I think the initial wave after that first weekend with the President’s tweet that kind of ignited this, there was a lot of reaction. I’m not sure how much of it was real, how much of it might have been orchestrated. In some cases, I think it was an effort to amplify what the President said as opposed to real reaction from people.

“But to the credit of most of our corporate sponsors, we’ve communicated with them and they kind of see the progress is being made and I hope as I said, that we’re going to come out the other side of this and have some of our corporate sponsors want to partner with us on some of these initiatives and get behind the positive change and ultimately benefit from this. And I do think there’s an opportunity to turn what was an issue for a couple weeks into a real positive. For the players, for the league, even for some of our corporate sponsors.”

Wood said the team is working on three specific initiatives in the Detroit community, and will commit a “significant” amount of money to help address player concerns about racial inequality and police brutality. Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford met with players early in the process, and expressed her preference, as the league has, that everyone stand for the anthem and then find other ways to work in communities.

“I think the ultimate end game, hopefully we do get down to zero players taking a knee, and we continue – and I don’t want this, and I’ve told our players, this is not an exercise to get you to not take a knee,” Wood said. “This is an exercise to really focus on issues that are important to you and have it be an ongoing part of our program in the community and our charitable dollars be allocated to those things.”

Other teams are also taking steps of their own, as the league tries to push the conversation beyond the rhetoric phase. That’s a noble goal, even if it’s mainly to get them out of the range of the mud being slung their way by a particular Twitter account.