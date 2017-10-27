Luke Kuechly questionable for Panthers, as is Graham Gano

Getty Images

The Panthers are going to be without center Ryan Kalil this week, but they may be getting their defensive foundation back on the field.

Middle linebacker Luke Kuechly is listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report, after practicing fully again Friday.

Kuechly still needs to be cleared by an independent neurologist to pass through the concussion protocol.

Safety Kurt Coleman (knee) and kicker Graham Gano (knee/illness) are listed as questionable as well. Gano didn’t practice Friday, but coach Ron Rivera said his absence was more to do with the flu-like symptoms, and said practice squad kicker Roberto Aguayo was there in case of emergency.