Marcus Peters fined $9,115 for hit on Derek Carr

Getty Images

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch earned a suspension for his role in a scrum last week. Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters drew a fine.

Peters, who began the disagreement between the teams with a hit on Derek Carr, was fined $9,115 for unnecessary roughness, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

In the second quarter, Peters’ hit prompted several Raiders to go after him. Lynch ran off the sideline to intervene and made contact with line judge Julian Mapp, an automatic disqualification. The NFL suspended Lynch for this week’s game against the Bills.

Peters spoke on Lynch’s behalf at his appeal hearing.

Earlier in the week, Chiefs coach Andy Reid defended the hit, saying Carr was a runner, “That was a quarterback draw. Once you do that, you’re declared a runner until that whistle blows. So he was playing. I’m not gonna knock him for that. It’s hard to get the whole call there on what they said. Once he’s designated, he’s no different than a running back. That’s the rule.”