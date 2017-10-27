Michael Bennett not worried about doubters of Las Vegas incident

AP

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett knows that some people think he lied or exaggerated about his August incident with police in Las Vegas. But he also doesn’t care, and didn’t back off his belief that he was racially profiled and the subject of excessive force.

“I can’t really worry about what people say because there’s a certain part of people who are not going to believe you regardless of what you do,” Bennett said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “So for me, it’s continuously stay on my position and keep doing what I do.”

Following the Aug. 26 incident, Bennett said police threatened to “blow my f—ing head off,” while detaining him.

Las Vegas police officials contended there was “no evidence” of impropriety, citing 193 of 861 available videos of the incident. That did not include video of Bennett being detained (which was published by TMZ), or any body cam footage from the arresting officer since he didn’t have his camera turned on for some reason.

“Obviously, at the end of the thing, I’m talking to officers who weren’t a part of it. I got taken to another officer, and that’s the one I ended up talking to towards the end,” Bennett said in his first remarks on the situation since the police statement. “So like I said, I don’t hate anybody or have a problem with any police officers. Just that what happened to me is a certain situation.

“People are entitled to their position and what they believe in, no matter what happened. So at the end of the day, there’s going to be people who believe me and people who don’t believe me, and my ultimate goal is not to make everybody believe me or make everybody happy, it’s just about me being able to sleep at night and continuously speak upon what happened to me personally.”

Because of the discrepancy in the official stance and the absence of critical evidence, there will always be critics, and Bennett’s well aware of that.