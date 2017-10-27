Mike Zimmer “over” past complaints about Gregg Williams’ defenses

AP

In 2015, the Vikings saw quarterback Teddy Bridgewater knocked out of a game against the Rams when Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner elbowed Bridgewater in the head.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer called the hit a “cheap shot” and said that then-Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams’ units have a history of delivering such blows. Williams was suspended by the league for a year as a result of the Saints bounty scandal.

With Williams now running the Browns defense and the two teams meeting in London this weekend, Zimmer was asked about his past comments about the coordinator and said he’s “over that.”

“I think they’ve been playing very clean,” Zimmer said, via Cleveland.com. “They play hard and they play physical, like all teams should, but no, I haven’t seen anything like [a cheap shot.]”

Zimmer went on to call the Cleveland defense “stout up front,” although they will be without defensive end Myles Garrett after leaving him in the U.S. with a concussion. That and a continued lack of cheap shots from the Browns should make life easier for Vikings quarterback Case Keenum.