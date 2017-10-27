Ndamukong Suh fined $9,115 for facemask against Jets

Getty Images

Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh figures to be in the crosshairs for league discipline as a result of his actions in Thursday night’s game against the Ravens and he got a small taste of what’s to come this week.

PFT has confirmed with the league that Suh has been fined $9,115 for a facemask penalty against the Jets in last Sunday’s 31-28 Miami victory.

Suh was flagged for grabbing Jets running back Bilal Powell‘s facemask on a run late in the third quarter. The penalty negated a five-yard loss and helped move the Jets into position for a touchdown pass to tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins that gave the Jets a 28-14 lead they would hand back in the fourth quarter.

Suh picked up a pair of unnecessary roughness penalties in Thursday’s 40-0 loss to the Ravens, including one for an exchange with quarterback Ryan Mallett that saw him grab Mallett by the neck. Suh was also involved in the extracurriculars that followed Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso‘s shot to Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco‘s head, but no penalty was called on anyone other than Alonso.