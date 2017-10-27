Ndamukong Suh says he was defending himself in altercation with Ryan Mallett

Getty Images

Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is claiming self-defense in his decision to shove Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett in the throat late in Thursday night’s game in Baltimore.

On a third-and-1 at the Dolphins 3-yard line with seven minutes remaining, Suh jumped offsides through the offensive line and shoved Mallett as the play was being blown deal. Mallett took offense and got into Suh’s face before Suh grabbed him by the neck and shoved him away.

The play devolved from there was William Hayes poked Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley in the eye after the Mallett/Suh incident, which was the last of three defensive penalties called on Miami on one snap.

Suh, who has a history of detrimental conduct against opposing players, said he was just defending himself.

“Simple as this,” Suh said, via Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “He came at me and tried to attack me, and I’m protecting myself.”

He said he didn’t regret the encounter either saying he will always protect himself.

Given prior incidents, Suh probably isn’t likely to receive the benefit of the doubt from the league. The fact he was already called for another unnecessary roughness penalty earlier in the night won’t help either. The fact that Mallett never even placed his hands on Suh in retaliation also makes his self-defense claim somewhat lacking in substance.