NFL has not decided whether to suspend Kiko Alonso

Getty Images

The NFL has not decided whether to suspend Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso, a source told PFT. A decision is possible over the weekend.

Alonso hit Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco as he was sliding feet first, knocking Flacco out the game with a concussion and a cut ear that required stitches. Officials penalized Alonso for unnecessary roughness, but they did not deem the hit flagrant, so Alonso remained in the game.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was upset about the hit, yelling at both Alonso and officials. Dolphins coach Adam Gase defended Alonso, saying it wasn’t “a true slide that you normally see.”