NFL needs to re-examine two-and-out rule

Getty Images

When Commissioner Roger Goodell proposed nearly two years ago a rule that would make ejections automatic in the event of multiple transgressions in the same game, he spoke broadly enough to encompass all types of personal fouls. Ultimately, the league adopted a rule that applies only to certain types of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

After Thursday night’s actions by Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, whose second personal foul consisted of throttling Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett, the league should now consider whether to expand the rule to include unnecessary roughness penalties and similar personal fouls.

An automatic ejection rule becomes necessary in situations like this because officials remain reluctant to eject players, relying instead on the league office to mete out discipline after the fact. But only the threat of immediate ejection will provide a real-time deterrent, whether it happens as the result of the flagrant hit applied by Dolphins linebacker Kiki Alonso to Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco or the pair of personal fouls committed by Suh.

Suh actually had three infractions; he got away with one when he blasted a Ravens lineman in retaliation for the hit applied to Alonso in retaliation for the illegal hit on Flacco.

While it remains important to ensure that players don’t get ejected automatically based on technicalities or ticky-tack personal fouls, Suh’s behavior falls directly in line with the conduct that Goodell hoped to remove from the game. Indeed, Suh’s fouls (especially the last one) looked a lot like the Josh Norman–Odell Beckham brouhahas that prompted the effort to make ejections happen more frequently.

Since nothing can be done about what Suh did until after the season, don’t be surprised if in the interim he is suspended for his three violations from Thursday night, especially in light of his history. Alonso also should be suspended for a game, based on the precedent the league has set in recent weeks, via the suspensions of Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan and Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo.

So, basically, the Dolphins 40-0 loss could be followed as soon as Friday by the loss of a pair of defensive starters, for at least a game each. Come 2018, the rules could (and arguably should) be beefed up to ensure that players who lose control of their emotions will be sent to the showers if/when they do similar things in the future.