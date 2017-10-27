NFL ratings down less than prime time network television as a whole

What is causing the NFL’s declining television audiences? As many people speculate that it’s all about the national anthem or the quality of the games or brain injuries turning fans away, another explanation may simply be that the NFL is on network television, and everything on network television is declining.

In fact, the NFL’s ratings have declined less than the rest of network television: According to CNN, the NFL’s ratings are down 5 percent from last year, while overall prime time programming on the four broadcast networks is down 8 percent from last year.

It’s harder than ever for ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX to draw large audiences because there’s more competition than ever. And it’s hard even to quantify how much that competition is affecting the broadcast networks’ ratings. Audiences for streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu aren’t released publicly. We’ll know on Monday morning how many people watched football over the weekend, but we won’t know how many people chose to watch Stranger Things 2 instead of football. Television is changing in ways that the TV industry hasn’t completely wrapped its arms around.

Although the CEO of FOX complained about NFL oversaturation, the reality is the NFL is doing better than ever, relative to the rest of the programming on network TV.

17 responses to "NFL ratings down less than prime time network television as a whole

  2. Even if you would have told me the Ravens and Dolphins would play a tightly contested game with big plays I still wouldn’t have watched. Nobody wants to watch Matt Moore and Joe Flacco duel it out.

  4. Sorry, but the Dolphins and Ravens just don’t motivate enough to draw a crowd. Divisional matchups or contenders, sure – but when the game is a Tampa Bay VS Indy, or Cleveland and San Francisco? Pass.

  5. Not buying this spin at all. Fans watch NFL games based on love of the game. That love is being tested with all the SJW nonsense bleeding into the game. The Network vs cable stats are more indicative of the economy. When a household is in a financial bind, cutting the cable cord is a primary option to survive. The economy is vibrant now, so cable viewership is up. The NFL viewership is never tied to the economy. It’s ratings drop is of it’s own creation. Nice try.

  6. More smoke and mirrors. When looking at the network ratings it’s share that should be the focus. Of the people that are watching television at any given moment how many of them are watching the NFL and how does that compare to previous years? Share numbers are down meaning it isn’t just cord cutting and competition, the core customer is watching less.

  7. Entertainment is rapidly changing. Same thing has been happening to cinema. And yes both TV and movies suck right now but there have always been plenty of sucky Tv shows and movies. There are so many options for entertainment these days. I don’t do the “social media” thing myself but I’m very aware that is probably on the rise as everything else is on the decline. We Americans have become obsessively self centered since the “internet boom” and I feel many people spend a lot of their time “starring” in their own “social media reality show” as their primary source of entertainment.

    Same thing happened to the music industry. If it wasn’t for car radios, the radio stations would be gone. In the old days before TV radio was the primary source of family entertainment. TV is going through the same changing phases that radio once went through.

  8. Sounds great, keep doing what you’re doing NFL. I bet advertisers consider millennials who stream red zone plays for 14 minutes while checking fantasy scores to be totally as valuable as people who used to watch 8-12 hours on Sundays let alone take their entire family to a stadium. In unrelated news, as a reminder November 12th is the Veterans Day weekend boycott.

  9. The college game is more exciting. Even a match up between Stamford and Oregon St
    was way better than the NFL last night.

  10. It’s ironic that the strongest counterpoint in the argument has zero politics behind it.

    But I do agree with Cuban and Murdoch… the greatest brands know how to tease their customers, and generate at least a perception of elitism or rarity. The NFL only does that by restricting Technology into exclusivity agreements (Sunday Ticket, online streaming) which doesn’t tease their customers, but instead irritates them.

  11. this is an apples and oranges argument—–NFL television does not have the same competition that net tv programming has. I a personally watching less NFL football, but it is not because I am watching the History channel.

  12. This blog post belongs under the headings of “true and unrelated,” “numbers don’t lie but liars can count,” and my favorite – “he uses numbers as a drunk uses a lamppost – for support rather than illumination!”

  14. Says a media outlet that relies on the NFL?

    In other news, Circuit City’s didn’t go out of business, it was just a marketing ploy to intice sales…

  16. The NFL used to be special, games on Sunday and one Monday night game. Now you have Thursday noghts and early morning London games. IMO it is just too much and takes away from what makes Fall SUndays special. I hate Thursday night games especially when the Mighty Patriots are involved because Sundays to me are about GOD Family and Football. I hope the NFL goes back to that.

