Nick Novak expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Chargers worked out kickers just in case, but it appears they won’t need a backup plan. Nick Novak practiced fully Friday and was not on the team’s status report, meaning the Chargers expect him to play Sunday.

Los Angeles worked out Younghoe Koo, Andrew Franks and Jason Myers, via ESPN’s Field Yates. Koo started the season as the Chargers’ kicker but was only 3-for-6 in four games.

Novak has made 3-of-4 field goals in three games since joining the team, but he injured his ankle leaving at least some doubt about his playing status before Friday.

The Chargers list tackle Joe Barksdale (foot) as doubtful after he missed practice all week. Running back Melvin Gordon (foot) and defensive tackle Corey Liuget (back) are questionable. Both Gordon and Liuget were full participants in practice Friday.