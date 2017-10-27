Official threw flag on Ryan Jensen for retaliating, but only Kiko Alonso’s penalty was enforced

Getty Images

Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso was penalized for hitting Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco on Thursday night, but what hasn’t been explained is why Alonso was the only one penalized.

In an ensuing scrum, multiple players clearly engaged in post-play hits that should have been flagged. And in fact, Ravens center Ryan Jensen was flagged — it just wasn’t enforced.

The video clearly shows that the line judge, Jeff Seeman, threw his flag not on Alonso’s hit but only after Jensen retaliated by drilling Alonso. Seeman was looking directly at Jensen and Alonso and threw the flag immediately after Jensen jumped on Alonso.

So why, once the officials broke up the scrum and discussed the penalties, did they only enforce the penalty on Alonso? The most likely answer is that they thought Alonso’s hit was so flagrant that it wouldn’t be right to wipe it out with an offsetting penalty. But that’s not an official’s job: The officials are supposed to call the penalties they see, not decide to overrule one penalty with another, more flagrant penalty.

Meanwhile, Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh jumped on Jensen after that, and Suh should have been flagged as well, but wasn’t. Suh did draw two personal fouls later in the game, but he should have had three.

The league office will surely discipline Alonso, and Jensen, Suh and other players in the post-play scrum. Those players also should have been penalized at the time, but only Alonso was.