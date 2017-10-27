Panthers announce Luke Kuechly is out of concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Panthers listed linebacker Luke Kuechly as questionable on Friday’s injury report, but you can probably go ahead an pencil him in for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Kuechly practiced every day this week, which was a good sign for his chances of playing. An even better one came after Friday’s practice ended when Kuechly met with an independent neurologist regarding his concussion.

The team announced that Kuechly has cleared the concussion protocol, which eliminated the only remaining obstacle to Kuechly’s return to the lineup and should guarantee his return to the lineup as long as nothing falls on him from the sky between now and kickoff.

Kuechly was initially injured in Week Six against the Eagles and he sat out last Sunday’s loss to the Bears.