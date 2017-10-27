Patriots to play without Malcom Brown, Eric Rowe on Sunday

Getty Images

Linebacker Dont'a Hightower won’t be the only missing piece for the Patriots defense against the Chargers this weekend.

The team has ruled out cornerback Eric Rowe for the fourth straight game with a groin injury. Rowe also missed Week Three, so this will make five of the last six games that he’s been missing from the New England secondary.

Defensive tackle Malcom Brown has not missed any games so far this season, but that will change on Sunday. Brown missed practice all week with an ankle injury and was also ruled out on Friday.

While those two will be missing, the Patriots could get cornerback Stephon Gilmore back. He’s questionable after missing the last two games with a concussion and getting in three days of limited practices this week. Defensive linemen Lawrence Guy and Cassius Marsh join Gilmore and linebacker Elandon Roberts as defenders with questionable tags.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola and right tackle Marcus Cannon join them on the offensive side, although Amendola declared himself good to go on Friday.