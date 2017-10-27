Richard Sherman: Texans probably wouldn’t play Sunday if contracts were guaranteed

Getty Images

The Texans will show up for their game in Seattle on Sunday, but if NFL contracts were guaranteed, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman predicts Houston players would stay home.

“Oh, yeah, those guys would probably sit this game out,” Sherman said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

Texans owner Bob McNair apologized after his comment about not having “inmates running the prison” was published by ESPN The Magazine.

“I appreciate when people like that show who they really are,” Sherman said. “More people in the world have to be that kind and that open about how they really feel so you can identify them — and make sure you stay away from those kind of people, and keep those people out of power.

“But, you know, of course they have to sit back and apologize, because it’s politically correct to apologize. But eventually you have take people for their word and for who they are. For most players, even when once we apologize they still take what we said and judge us by it. So you should do the same with him.”

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said he “wouldn’t want to play for a guy like that.”

“It sucks for them. It sucks they have to deal with that,” Wagner said. “. . . Like I said, people saying how they really feel. It’s not a surprise. They’ve been like that. They are just finally starting to say it.”

Wagner was asked if “they” meant NFL owners.

“I’m talking about people who feel that way,” he said.