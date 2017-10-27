Richard Sherman: Texans probably wouldn’t play Sunday if contracts were guaranteed

Posted by Charean Williams on October 27, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT
The Texans will show up for their game in Seattle on Sunday, but if NFL contracts were guaranteed, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman predicts Houston players would stay home.

“Oh, yeah, those guys would probably sit this game out,” Sherman said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

Texans owner Bob McNair apologized after his comment about not having “inmates running the prison” was published by ESPN The Magazine.

“I appreciate when people like that show who they really are,” Sherman said. “More people in the world have to be that kind and that open about how they really feel so you can identify them — and make sure you stay away from those kind of people, and keep those people out of power.

“But, you know, of course they have to sit back and apologize, because it’s politically correct to apologize. But eventually you have take people for their word and for who they are. For most players, even when once we apologize they still take what we said and judge us by it. So you should do the same with him.”

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said he “wouldn’t want to play for a guy like that.”

“It sucks for them. It sucks they have to deal with that,” Wagner said. “. . . Like I said, people saying how they really feel. It’s not a surprise. They’ve been like that. They are just finally starting to say it.”

Wagner was asked if “they” meant NFL owners.

“I’m talking about people who feel that way,” he said.

  6. “They” Sherman. Really. You know that with the profit sharing you are in a way working for McNair. Why are you not walking out. Oh I know, because you know that true slaves don’t get paid millions of dollars.

  7. Really would like to see some D-2 college players populate the NFL at this point and let all these overpaid players who think they are being wronged sit out and do something else. Want to see people who appreciate the game and play to play, not suit up just to turn around and be an intolerable idiot on his “platform”

  11. I get the players frustration with McNair and the owners, but the NFLPA needs to harness some of the frustration as it’s going to hurt them in the long run. Where is De Smith? He should be front and center and not where’s Waldo. The owners are messing this thing up big time, but the players need to keep a few things in mind too.

    1. A guaranteed contract doesn’t mean you get to just show up and play when you want to play. There are still stipulations that will violate the contract.

    2. If the players want guaranteed contracts, making threats to not play games is not the way to get them.

    I wouldn’t be surprised if a strike comes sooner rather than later at this rate.

  12. I would hate to see these butt hurt ingrates work a real job, get a life and stop looking for things to be offended by

  14. All those guys need to do is look up at all those fans disguised as empty seats to see who has ALREADY decided to sit one out.

    Think they’ll be able to connect the dots?

  15. Ridiculous. “Inmates running the asylum” has been around for years. The slightest thing sets people off. One of them said “I’m sickened by what he said.” A word for you; GROW UP. IT’S JUST A PHRASE. I am so tired of people feeling “hurt” and “offended” at the drop of a hat.

