Robert McClain draws $24,309 fine for hit against Bills

AP

Buccaneers cornerback Robert McClain won’t play against the Panthers this weekend because of a concussion he suffered late in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

The hit that injured McClain cost the team 15 yards and wound up costing him financially as well. PFT has confirmed that McClain has been fined $24,309 for unnecessary roughness.

McClain hit Bills wide receiver Deonte Thompson high as he made a 44-yard catch down the sideline in the fourth quarter. The penalty moved the Bills into the red zone and they’d score two plays later on a LeSean McCoy run. That touchdown tied the score and an Adam Humphries fumble on the ensuing drive set up the game-winning field goal in Buffalo’s 30-27 victory.

McClain will be joined on the sideline by Brent Grimes this weekend, leaving the Buccaneers thin at cornerback as they try to avoid a four-game losing streak.