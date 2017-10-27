Saints entering game with Bears healthy

Getty Images
Saints coach Sean Payton wasn’t lying when he said the knee issue that kept wide receiver Michael Thomas out of practice Wednesday wasn’t a big deal.
In fact, almost his entire roster is healthy entering Sunday’s game with the Bears.
Thomas was a full participant in Friday’s practice, and wasn’t even given a designation for the game, meaning he’s fine.
In fact, the only player on the injury report for the Saints is guard Larry Warford, who is out with a abdominal injury.
Left tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder) and wide receiver Willie Snead (hamstring) were also full participants Friday and not given an injury status for the game.