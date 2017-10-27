Stephon Tuitt, Marcus Gilbert remain out for Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers played without defensive end Stephon Tuitt and right tackle Marcus Gilbert in last week’s victory over the Bengals and they’ll do so again this weekend.

Tuitt and Gilbert have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Lions. Tuitt is dealing with a back injury and defensive coordinator Keith Butler said that the team will again turn to Tyson Alualu with Tuitt out of the picture.

“He’s a good pass rusher,” Butler said, via the team’s website. “I think he’s a good pass rusher and I think he has helped us during the week, and I’m glad we do have him.”

Gilbert is out with a hamstring injury and Chris Hubbard will take his spot in the lineup. Tight end Vance McDonald rounds out the group of Steelers ruled out for this weekend and all three will have two weeks to heal before the Steelers return to action against the Colts.