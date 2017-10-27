Taco Charlton tired of waiting for first sack

Getty Images

The Cowboys knew when they drafted Taco Charlton they weren’t getting a “war daddy” pass-rusher. But the Cowboys expected more than they’ve gotten so far.

Charlton, the 28th overall choice, remains the only rookie pass-rusher selected in the first round yet to post a sack. Cleveland’s Myles Garrett has played only three games and has four sacks. T.J. Watt, drafted by the Steelers two choices behind Charlton, also has four.

“I’m not used to waiting this long to get a sack, especially last year when I had 10 sacks in [11] games,” Charlton said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But I’ve been working hard these last couple of weeks. Last week, I got close. I’ve been working hard, trying to refine my technique. I’m getting there. Hopefully, it comes. Once I get one, hopefully they start coming in bunches.”

Charlton played a season-high 37 defensive snaps against the 49ers on Sunday. He had two quarterback pressures and a pass breakup.

“It’s not giant steps, it’s baby steps right now,” defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said. “I’m seeing some baby steps.”

The Cowboys have had Hall of Famer Charles Haley working with Charlton this week. On Thursday, Charlton got individual attention from Haley, concentrating on fundamentals, while the rest of his teammates went through drills.

“It’s always good to learn from a Hall of Famer,” Charlton said. “I’m learning new tricks of the trade. Charles comes in and teaches what he knows and what worked for him.”