Terrell Suggs: We got back to playing Ravens football

Getty Images

In the days leading up to Thursday night’s game, Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs said the Baltimore defense could still be “magical” despite a stretch that saw opposing teams put up big numbers running the ball on their way to victories.

Thursday night provided some evidence in support of Suggs’ claim. The Dolphins managed 45 rushing yards on 19 carries and 196 yards overall on their way to a 40-0 loss that also featured a pair of interception returns for touchdowns by the Ravens.

After the game, coach John Harbaugh said he hoped the defense took criticism of their play personally and was proud of the way they responded. Cornerback Jimmy Smith called it the most complete game the defense has played and Suggs said it was a return to the way the team needs to play.

“Well, we know how we are capable of playing,” Suggs said. “Today, I think we got a little back to ‘Raven Football.’ You can’t take shutouts for granted. We have two of them this year, which is pretty good. But we also have been on the other side of that where we have been lit up. We are .500; we have been here before. Eight [games] left, it is all about what we do with it.”

Joe Flacco may be missing more time as a result of Thursday night’s concussion and an offense led by Ryan Mallett is going to need all the help it can get. If they keep playing like they did against Miami, the Ravens defense will provide it.