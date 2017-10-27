Texans players considered walking out on Friday over Bob McNair’s “inmate” remark

Posted by Mike Florio on October 27, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT
And just when it seems like the rancor over the anthem controversy had settled to a slow simmer, it’s back on the front burner, lid rattling on the pan.

Tackle Duane Brown said Friday that Texans players considered walking out of practice on Friday over owner Bob McNair’s comment at last week’s ownership meeting that “[w]e can’t have the inmates running the prison.”

“I’m very upset,” Brown said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It sickened me. . . . It’s horrible. It’s frustrating.”

Brown added that, even though players decided not to leave, it’s not over.

It’s possible that receiver DeAndre Hopkins wasn’t sufficiently persuaded, given that he missed practice due to a personal day — and in light of the reality that coach Bill O’Brien refused to comment on whether the absence is connected to the McNair remark.

McNair has apologized for the choice of words, but not for the message. And that’s what should bother players more than McNair’s decision to use a fairly common figure of speech.

And now McNair has an uncommon problem: A possible revolt and a major distraction as the Texans prepare for an already daunting challenge in Seattle on Sunday.

52 responses to “Texans players considered walking out on Friday over Bob McNair’s “inmate” remark

  1. Get over it!! It’s just an expression.

    People are to sensitive now

    Can you imagine a TV show like All In the Family or Sanford and Son
    being on now. People would lose their mind!

  7. The first time I saw the headline on this website, I rolled my eyes because it is a common phrase.

    But I wouldn’t be too happy if my boss used the phrase to describe me either.

    Pretty dumb.

  10. Snowflakes just looking to be offended…

    And like he said, the inmates are running the asylum.

    These upset players should take their college educations and try to find a real job.

    “Do you want Fries with that?”

  12. When the salary cap ends up at 250 dollars and a ham sandwich over lost revenues not a single one of these players will accept responsibility for their own actions in it.

  13. Oh my god get over yourselves. You are employees, and the most over paid employees in the world at that. Do as your told, stand for the national anthem or go work at Wal-Mart. Maybe they’ll pay you to protest on company time

  14. Maybe the owners should just tell all players of all 32 teams not to show up. I bet within a month they’d be begging to be back playing for these “sickening” owners. Show these players who still has the power.

  18. thecape15 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 3:07 pm
    The first time I saw the headline on this website, I rolled my eyes because it is a common phrase.

    But I wouldn’t be too happy if my boss used the phrase to describe me either.

    Pretty dumb.

    1 0 Rate This

    ———

    nailed it

    the timing and stupidity of using the phrase there
    is the issue

    good luck attracting free agents to houston, too

  19. Always thought it was having the “inmates running the asylum”, not “prison”. Either way, I seriously doubt he was intending it as a reference to race. Sounds like some of these guys need stop making themselves martyrs sleights that didn’t occur.

  20. I hope the Texans have a “safe room” at their facilities so Duane and the other snowflakes can go to feel safe, cry, color coloring books, blow bubbles, and hold each other……

  21. I love how all the people here that are saying “get over it” or “it’s just a phrase” are the ones that are so offended by people kneeling. Hmmm… coincidence?

  22. This is getting out of hand. I mean seriously, I think that they just want something to up in arms about. They think that this gives them more leverage.

    At the end of the day, it really won’t. They are easily replaced, and that is what they don’t comprehend. To replace an owner, you need someone with the money to take on the business, which usually means someone like the owners now. There aren’t that many people out there can do that.

    To replace a player, you can go find any of the thousands of people that are on the bubble or just don’t make it that would love the chance to play and get paid.

    When it comes down to it, the players don’t have the power, and all they are doing is further alienating the owners and the fans by doing less than bright things like this.

  26. I dare any one of you to go call Duane Brown a snowflake face to face, instead of being keyboard warriors at jobs you hate and probably aren’t even very good at.

    Lames.

  28. Love the hypocrisy. Getting mad at the players comments about being mad about The owners comments. Too rich.

  29. simonsays05 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 3:13 pm
    I love how all the people here that are saying “get over it” or “it’s just a phrase” are the ones that are so offended by people kneeling. Hmmm… coincidence?

    Are you allowed to protest at your workplace? these turds are employees and the 1st amendment doesnt exist in the workplace so maybe that explains it for ya

  30. Will we see a team wide forfeit of a game on live T.V. this season? Would only need just enough players (20) to cause an automatic forfeit. Of course, the NFLPA would litigate each players grievance to resolve any fines or suspensions.

  31. It’s not the comment, it’s the mindset of the owners that the players don’t appreciate! The players are the entertainment, period. They are the key revenue source. It’s not a privilege to play in the NFL, it’s a job that they earn through skill, dedication and hard work.

    So they don’t appreciate being told that they have no say in the business.

  37. Would of, could of , didn’t. Considering walking out? Sounds like locker room talk or
    talk on the coach after using the NFL’s favorite blunt.

  38. “It’s just an expression”

    No, it isn’t just an expression and anybody that says that are doing mental gymnastics to justify it. It’s an idiom & analogy, thus there’s a reason why that “expression” isn’t used in every day scenarios because it’s specifically meant to compare/contrast something but doesn’t work here. The saying is meant to say that the least qualified people are now in charge, however in the case of the NFL, nobody comes for the owners. Players aren’t school children or low level retail ‘associates,’ they’re highly skilled athletes that aren’t all easily replaced that people come to see.

    So yeah, that “expression” was nothing more than an insult. Bob McNair just pulled a Donald Sterling, good job.

  43. Didn’t Duane Brown just complete one of the costliest ($3.87 million) unsuccessful holdouts in NFL history?

    Ya, I won’t give a lot of credence to anything he says.

    Just a bunch of hot air.

  44. daburgher says:
    October 27, 2017 at 3:15 pm
    @tylawspick6

    no one wanted to go to houston before those remarks.

    1 3 Rate This

    ——–

    has more to do with rick smith’s horrednous salary allocation, cap hell
    and lack of draft depth to keep costs down than it does the lack of
    attraction to play there for free agents…

    now you have deandre hopkins awol
    and duane brown about to quit…..not a good recipe

  47. exinsidetrader says:
    October 27, 2017 at 3:20 pm
    It’s a common expression — only an imbecile or an actual inmate would take it literally. Oh, I forgot who we were speaking about. Carry on.

    ————————————

    There you go! Show us your true colors like ‘ol Bob!

  48. simonsays05 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 3:13 pm
    I love how all the people here that are saying “get over it” or “it’s just a phrase” are the ones that are so offended by people kneeling. Hmmm… coincidence?
    ___________________________________________________________________________________

    So, let me get this straight. Are you sure “ALL” people on here are the same folks that are offended by people kneeling? Wouldnt that be lumping a entire group into one category? The same thing that people kneeling are so against?? Hmmm, coincidence?

  50. mcgil38-no way. I get to watch one of the best QB/GM and coach duos every single week. I enjoy every minute of it, and I do not take them for granted.

    FWIW-I never take the opposition for granted either, despite the seemingly bad reputation that our fan base has.

