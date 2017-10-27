Travis Frederick named Week Seven NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Cowboys center Travis Frederick raised $170,000 for his foundation this week and he’s been recognized as this week’s NFLPA Community MVP as a result of his efforts.

Frederick held a fundraiser for his Blocking Out Hunger Foundation on Monday and then went to Trinity Basin Preparatory School in Fort Worth to launch Travis’ Pantry at the school. The program will provide nutritious meals and fresh produce to students in need of food to bring home after school. The program is expected to donate 10,000 meals by the time the school year is out.

“It was awesome to get the opportunity to come in here and see all these kids,” Frederick said. “Hopefully we can use some of the generosity of the people of Dallas and Fort Worth to fix this fundamental problem of kids not getting enough food to be able to focus in school so that they can become tomorrow’s leaders.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Frederick’s foundation or another charity of his choice. He’ll also be eligible for the Byron “Whizzer” White award along with the other weekly Community MVPs this season, who include Eagles defensive end Chris Long, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.