Vikings announce Case Keenum to start Sunday in London

AP

Case Keenum‘s going to get another start in London.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters that Keenum would, in fact, start Sunday against the Browns.

Keenum was held out of practice Wednesday with a chest injury, but he was back on the field yesterday there never seemed to be any danger that he might not start again.

With Sam Bradford out and their lack of interest in Teddy Bridgewater going anywhere near the slippery London fields, it’s another week for Keenum, though the future beyond the bye is unclear.