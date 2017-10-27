Vikings list three offensive starters as questionable

Getty Images

The Vikings announced that Case Keenum will be starting at quarterback against the Browns in London on Sunday, but the team is waiting to make a call on three other offensive starters.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, left guard Nick Easton and left tackle Riley Reiff are all listed as questionable for the game on the Vikings’ final injury report of the week. Diggs has missed the last two games with a groin injury, but got in a pair of full practices to end the week and Keenum talked about having him back in action.

“He’s a playmaker,” Keenum said, via the Pioneer Press. “He’s a huge playmaker … It’s big for the offense.”

Reiff, who is dealing with a knee injury, has also been a full participant the last two days while Easton, who has missed two games with a calf injury, has been a limited participant. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander and wide receiver Michael Floyd are also questionable to play for Minnesota.