Vontaze Burfict fined only $12,154 for kicking Roosevelt Nix

Getty Images

When Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict kicked Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix on Sunday, there was talk that he could be suspended, given Burfict’s long history of cheap shots and player safety violations.

So the fine the NFL confirmed today actually looks a little paltry: Burfict was fined just $12,154 for the kick.

Apparently the league office didn’t view the Burfict kick as the serious infraction that some Steelers did: Pittsburgh running back Le'Veon Bell ripped Burfict after seeing the video, saying he’s got to go and the NFL can’t condone that type of behavior.

Bell likely won’t be satisfied by a relatively minor fine. But that’s what the NFL has decided to do.