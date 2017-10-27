Vontaze Burfict fined only $12,154 for kicking Roosevelt Nix

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 27, 2017, 4:28 PM EDT
When Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict kicked Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix on Sunday, there was talk that he could be suspended, given Burfict’s long history of cheap shots and player safety violations.

So the fine the NFL confirmed today actually looks a little paltry: Burfict was fined just $12,154 for the kick.

Apparently the league office didn’t view the Burfict kick as the serious infraction that some Steelers did: Pittsburgh running back Le'Veon Bell ripped Burfict after seeing the video, saying he’s got to go and the NFL can’t condone that type of behavior.

Bell likely won’t be satisfied by a relatively minor fine. But that’s what the NFL has decided to do.

  2. Wow, that is pocket change for Burfict and won’t mean a thing to him. The NFL continues to just give slaps on the wrists even to repeat offenders like Burfict. While suspending anyone who smokes marijuana.

  4. Considering Barr got nothing for intentionally driving Rodgers into the turf and making sure it was with his full body weight, this seems excessive.

  7. Burfict has a lot of money. That’s like issuing a $5.00 fine for a DUI for your average American. That’s cheaper than a cab. I’m sure Burfict is going to become a model citizen because of that hefty fine. When do the Bengals play the Patriots? I hope he doesn’t end Brady’s career. Unfortunately, that’s probably what it’s going to take to remove this guy from the playing field.

  8. “Bell likely won’t be satisfied by a relatively minor fine.”

    As ‘kicks’ go it was relatively minor, more of a push. I get it, Burfict is a head case and his dirty play is a serious injury to an opponent waiting to happen but nail him for what he does not who he is. He got off light for who he is but in this instance but in terms of what he did most other players wouldn’t even have been fined. Look at what Suh gets away with on a regular basis.

  9. “Bell likely won’t be satisfied by a relatively minor fine.”

    As 'kicks' go it was relatively minor, more of a push. I get it, Burfict is a head case and his dirty play is a serious injury to an opponent waiting to happen but nail him for what he does not who he is. He got off light for who he is but in this instance in terms of what he did most other players wouldn't even have been fined. Look at what Suh gets away with on a regular basis.

  10. Well, at least the league acknowledged that Burfict was in the wrong.

    wtgriffin

    Helmet to helmet hits are legal unless it is a quarterback or a defenseless receiver. So it has nothing to do with team popularity.

  14. If Burfict had kicked Brady he would have been banned for life…..let’s cut the BS Pat’s fans you are notoriously hypocritical so quit the moralizing ….frauds.

  16. “Helmet to helmet hits are legal unless it is a quarterback or a defenseless receiver. So it has nothing to do with team popularity.”

    Yes you can make helmet to helmet hits in some situations, but not using the crown of the helmet which is what the other poster was pointing out. In fact there is a specific NFL rule that states you cannot hit another player using the crown of the helmet.

  17. wtgriffin says:
    October 27, 2017 at 4:55 pm
    What was the fine for the Davis hit on Mixon? Guessing zero as crown of the helmet to helmet hits are permitted if your team is popular.
    ——————————————————————————–
    Apparently society disagrees with you. There are several videos of Burfict kicking Nix on YouTube but none of Sean Davis hitting Mixon.

  19. Well you have to admit, Burfict got completely upstaged during the Thursday night game. Several times even.

