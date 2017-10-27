Washington rules out two OL, lists four others as questionable

Getty Images

Washington won’t have center Spencer Long (knee/knee) or swing tackle Ty Nsekhe (core muscle) against the Cowboys on Sunday. They list three other starting linemen as questionable.

Right guard Brandon Scherff (knee/back), left tackle Trent Williams (knee) and right tackle Morgan Moses (ankle/ankle) all are rehabbing injuries. Scherff and Williams did not practice at all this week after Monday night’s loss to the Eagles, and Moses was limited two days and sat out Thursday. Backup guard Tyler Catalina was limited in practice all week with a concussion, and Washington lists him as questionable as well.

Chase Roullier will start at center for Long, and Washington added Tony Bergstrom to serve as his backup.

But Washington is mixing and matching on the offensive line, hoping Scherff, Williams and Moses can play. If not?

“The plan would be Catalina at guard [if Scherff can’t play], if [Catalina] can go,” coach Jay Gruden said, via quotes distributed by the team. “We have T.J. [Clemmings]. He’ll be playing tackle if Trent can’t go, but if Trent can go, we could also play him at guard. So we’ve been putting guys all over the joint here, as of late. We’ll find somebody in there.”

Washington lists 10 players as questionable, with linebacker Preston Smith (groin), safety Deshazor Everett (hamstring), safety Stefan McClure (knee/hamstring), cornerback Fabian Moreau (hamstring), cornerback Josh Norman (rib) and cornerback Bashaud Breeland (knee).

Washington already has ruled out linebacker Mason Foster (shoulder).