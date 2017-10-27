Week Eight injury round roundup

Getty Images

Week Eight kicked off on Thursday with a Ravens win and it continues with 11 more games on Sunday, which means that the 22 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Vikings vs. Browns (in London)

It’s another week without QB Sam Bradford (knee) for the Vikings, who also ruled out G Jeremiah Sirles (knee) and DE Stephen Weatherly (knee). CB Mackensie Alexander (hip), WR Stefon Diggs (groin, ankle), G Nick Easton (calf), WR Michael Floyd (hamstring) and T Riley Reiff (knee) are listed as questionable.

Browns DE Myles Garrett (concussion) didn’t make the trip to London. CB Jason McCourty (ankle) and DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin) are listed as doubtful while DT Trevon Coley (neck) and S Jabrill Peppers (toe) are questionable.

Falcons at Jets

Linebackers Duke Riley (knee) and Jordan Tripp (concussion) are the only players on Atlanta’s injury report for Sunday and both of them have been ruled out.

The Jets ruled out TE Jordan Leggett (knee), T Brandon Shell (neck) and CB Buster Skrine (concussion). DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder, foot) is questionable again this week, but he hasn’t missed a game yet this season.

Panthers at Buccaneers

Panther LB Luke Kuechly (concussion) was listed as questionable, but the team has since announced he’s out of the concussion protocol. C Ryan Kalil (neck), T John Theus (concussion) and RB Fozzy Whittaker (ankle) have been ruled out for Sunday. RB Alex Armah (hamstring), S Kurt Coleman (knee), TE Ed Dickson (ankle) and K Graham Gano (right knee, illness) make up the other players with questionable tags.

The Buccaneers are going to be thin in the secondary with CB Brent Grimes (shoulder), CB Robert McClain (concussion) and S Josh Robinson (concussion) not playing. DT Chris Baker (ankle), DE Ryan Russell (shoulder) and QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder) are listed as questionable, although there’s no reason to believe Winston won’t play.

49ers at Eagles

The Niners will head to Philly without DE Aaron Lynch (calf) and CB K'Waun Williams (quadricep). T Trent Brown (concussion), LB Reuben Foster (ankle, ribs), G Brandon Fusco (biceps) and WR Marquise Goodwin (back) are listed as questionable for the game.

CB Ronald Darby (ankle) could return to the Eagles lineup after getting tagged as questionable. LB Jordan Hicks (Achilles) will not play, however.

Bears at Saints

CB Sherrick McManis (hamstring), DE Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring), LB John Timu (ankle, knee) and WR Markus Wheaton (groin) are likely out for the Bears after being listed as doubtful. RB Benny Cunningham (hamstring) and C Hroniss Grasu (hand) are listed as questionable and have a better chance of playing.

G Larry Warford (abdomen) has been ruled out, but the Saints are otherwise healthy and sporting some spiffy toes.

Chargers at Patriots

Chargers T Joe Barksdale (foot) is listed as doubtful, so he’ll likely miss the game. RB Melvin Gordon (foot) and DT Corey Liuget (back) are considered questionable to be in the lineup.

LB Dont'a Hightower (shoulder) is expected to miss the rest of the season, but is still on the active roster and listed as out for Sunday. CB Eric Rowe (groin) and DT Malcom Brown (ankle) have also been ruled out by the Patriots. WR Danny Amendola (knee), T Marcus Cannon (ankle), CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion, ankle), DE Lawrence Guy (chest), DE Cassius Marsh (shoulder) and LB Elandon Roberts (ankle) all drew questionable tags.

Raiders at Bills

Raiders cornerbacks David Amerson (foot) and Gareon Conley (shin) were ruled out. S Karl Joseph (groin) is likely to join them on the inactive list after being listed as doubtful, so the Raiders will be shorthanded in the secondary. LB Cory James (knee), P Marquette King (right groin), LB Marquel Lee (ankle), LB Nicholas Morrow (ankle) and T Marshall Newhouse (foot) are listed as questionable.

TE Charles Clay (knee), CB E.J. Gaines (hamstring) and LB Ramon Humber (thumb) won’t be playing for the Bills. They hope to have G Richie Incognito (ankle) and S Jordan Poyer (knee) after listing them as questionable.

Colts at Bengals

The big question regarding Colts QB Andrew Luck (right shoulder) is if he’ll play at all this year as he’s out for the eighth straight game. CB Rashaan Melvin (concussion) and LB John Simon (neck) are also out for Indy. WR Kamar Aiken (shoulder), S Darius Butler (ankle), S T.J. Green (hamstring) and C Ryan Kelly (knee, pelvis) are listed as questionable.

The Bengals will go without WR Tyler Boyd (knee), WR Cody Core (concussion), TE Ryan Hewitt (knee) and LB Kevin Minter (elbow) in Sunday’s game.

Texans at Seahawks

The Texans ruled out T Chris Clark (calf), LB Dylan Cole (hamstring) and DE Joel Heath (knee) for the trip to Seattle. LB Jelani Jenkins (hand) and DT Kendall Langford (back) are both questionable to play.

G Luke Joeckel (knee) remains out for the Seahawks while RB C.J. Prosise (ankle) is listed as doubtful. C Justin Britt (ankle), CB Jeremy Lane (groin, finger) and DE Marcus Smith (ankle) have higher odds of playing thanks to their questionable tags.

Cowboys at Redskins

The Cowboys won’t have CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) or K Dan Bailey (right groin) for the NFC East clash. Three members of the defense — DT Maliek Collins (foot), LB Justin Durant (groin), LB Kyle Wilber (knee) — are listed as questionable.

It was a busy week for the Redskins medical staff. LB Mason Foster (shoulder), C Spencer Long (knee, knee) and T Ty Nsekhe (core muscle) have been ruled out with Foster headed for surgery that will likely end his season. They also have 10 players listed as questionable. CB Bashaud Breeland (knee), G Tyler Catalina (concussion), S Deshazor Everett (hamstring), S Stefan McClure (knee, hamstring), CB Fabian Moreau (hamstring), T Morgan Moses (ankle, ankle), CB Josh Norman (rib), G Brandon Scherff (knee, back), LB Preston Smith (groin) and T Trent Williams (knee) make up that sizable contingent.

Steelers at Lions

The Steelers will not have T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), TE Vance McDonald (knee) or DE Stephon Tuitt (back) in the lineup on Sunday night, but they are otherwise healthy.

The Lions ruled out T Emmett Cleary (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and T Greg Robinson (ankle). They’ll make later calls on DE Ziggy Ansah (knee), WR Golden Tate (shoulder) and LB Paul Worrilow (knee) after listing them as questionable.