Anthony Barr: Aaron Rodgers spewed F-bombs at me

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr gave him the finger as Rodgers left the field after breaking his collarbone on a hit from Barr. But Barr says Rodgers isn’t telling the whole story.

Barr wrote on Twitter that he wasn’t even looking in Rodgers’ direction until Rodgers started shouting F-bombs at Barr. It was only then, Barr says, that he reacted to Rodgers.

“After the play I go back to the huddle, don’t even look or say a word to him,” Barr wrote. “Once he gets up I’m waiting for the play call, and hear someone shouting all kinds of profanities. I look over and it’s [Rodgers] calling me all kinds of names, F you this F you that as he’s walking off the field. So naturally I responded. I don’t care if you Aaron Rodgers or Mr. Rodgers, if you say something like that you’re gonna get a response from me.”

Barr concluded by saying it’s been 13 days and Rodgers needs to “get over it.”