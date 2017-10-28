As he heads to injured reserve, Mason Foster is unhappy with Washington’s front office

Getty Images

Washington linebacker Mason Foster is going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, and he’s not happy with the team.

In a string of early-morning tweets, Foster didn’t explain exactly what he’s upset about, but he made clear that he thinks he was “done dirty” by Washington’s front office. He also suggested that he’s been treated worse by the team since the firing of former General Manager Scot McCloughan.

“All I know is Scot wouldn’t have done me like that,” Foster wrote.

Foster said he has been playing hurt and doesn’t think the team respects that.

“I have played 3 weeks with a completely torn labrum,” Foster wrote. “Lay everything on the line for someone just to have that same person slap you in the face. Business is business tho right. They don’t care about us.”

Foster didn’t name who, exactly, he’s unhappy with, but he seemed to be suggesting that team president Bruce Allen is the one who did him dirty. Foster becomes a free agent after the season, and these tweets suggest he’ll be heading elsewhere next year.