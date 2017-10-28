Bob McNair meets with the Texans

Getty Images

Amid lingering frustration regarding his comment about inmates running the prison, Texans owner Bob McNair met with his team on Saturday, in advance of the trip to Seattle.

Per multiple reports, and as left tackle Duane Brown predicted, all players were present and accounted for. Brown told PFT that both receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back D'Onta Foreman had left the facility on Friday due to McNair’s remarks.

Brown told PFT that the team will meet in Seattle to discuss the situation. Per Josina Anderson of ESPN.com, an unnamed Texans player said that the players will consider a possible demonstration.

Brown made it clear, however, that the players will play — and that they will play to win.

“I don’t think there’s a doubt about that,” Brown told PFT on Saturday morning, before going to the Texans facility. “We’re a team of competitors.”

It’s unclear what McNair said to the team, or how the team reacted to it. As Brown explained it, he (and other players) had an issue with both the choice of words and the underlying message.

Brown had expressed concern regarding McNair’s failure to address the team on Friday, explaining that it made the apology issued via written statement seem insincere.