Browns forced to evacuate London hotel because of gas leak

AP

The Browns didn’t sleep well in London, and it had nothing to do with their bodies failing to adjust to the time change.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that Browns players, coaches and staff evacuated the team hotel at 5:45 a.m. because of a gas leak. The Browns were forced out of their rooms for about an hour before being given the all-clear to return.

As a result, they’ve changed their schedule today, pushing their walk-through practice back to let players get some sleep.

Browns players have been discussing the importance of a sleep schedule while adjusting to the time difference and the early kickoff. The Browns and Vikings kick off at 9:30 a.m. Eastern tomorrow.