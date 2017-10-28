Chris Hogan lost his two front teeth in practice collision

Getty Images

Once upon a time, Patriots receiver Chris Hogan was dubbed 7-11. Now, he’s able to drink a Big Gulp without even opening his mouth.

Via Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, Hogan collided with tight end Jacob Hollister while running crossing routes during practice in advance of the Week Seven game against the Falcons. Hogan came out of the interaction without his two front teeth.

“Everyone likes me,” Hogan said. “I don’t piss anyone off. I’m not trying to fight anyone out there. It was just bang-bang, just collided with somebody. The teeth are fake right now. . . . I didn’t see him, just saw the ball and the teeth were gone.”

For now, Hogan has a temporary retainer. Eventually, he’ll have dental surgery to repair things permanently. Or at least until he has another collision with another teammate.