Jacoby Brissett takes blame for sacks, hits

Getty Images

Last Sunday, Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton blamed the offensive line for a Sacksonville assault on quarterback Jacoby Brissett. But Brissett isn’t willing to say the team has problems in protection.

“I can do a better job of not taking those hits,” Brissett said Friday, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star. “It’s not the offensive line’s fault. It’s the game. Everybody’s had those days.”

Brissett aded the he can also “[g]et the ball out of my hands, so they can’t hit me.”

They hit him enough last week to injured Brissett’s right thumb. He fully participated in practice all week, but he will play on Sunday in Cincinnati.

And Brissett not only is being diplomatic, but he’s also being accurate. Great quarterbacks find a way to overcome issues with blocking by making quicker decisions, avoiding the rush, getting rid of the ball, or calling an audible when spotting a blitz. For Brissett, who still has been in Indy for less than two months, it may take more time before he gets to the point where he can do everything he needs to do to minimize the hits he’s taking.