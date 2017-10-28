Getty Images

Though the Chiefs are getting healthy in some areas, they have a new injury issue. Which is actually an old injury issue.

Linebacker Justin Houston is questionable for Monday night’s game against the Broncos after missing practice on Saturday and practicing on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday.

“He’s going to be fine, he had that knee surgery and we’re just monitoring him as we go here,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters on Saturday regarding Houston. “I gave him some time to just settle, but I think he’ll be fine.”

Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif also is questionable with a knee injury that has caused him to miss the last three games.

Off the injury report is center Mitch Morse, who hasn’t played since Week Two due to a foot injury. Also returning will be running back Charcandrick West, who missed the Week Seven loss to the Raiders due to a concussion.