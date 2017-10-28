Koetter: Jameis Winston re-injured shoulder at Buffalo

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston‘s injury to his throwing shoulder continues to hamper him, in part because he re-injured it last Sunday in Buffalo.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter revealed on SiriusXM NFL Radio that a sack-fumble in the second quarter against the Bills resulted in the re-injury. Koetter also said Winston has a bruised deltoid muscle.

Winston initially suffered the injury during the Week Six game at Arizona.

Koetter connected the re-injury to the fact that Winston didn’t throw in practice until Friday. He’s officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Panthers, but Koetter said Winston will start. Koetter also suggested that a limited practice schedule for Winston will become the new normal for the balance of the season.

After the season, the question potentially becomes whether Winston will need surgery to repair the shoulder. Which then will put a cloud over his availability for the 2018 offseason program, training camp, and possibly beyond — as it has with Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.